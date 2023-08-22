Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.15 Per Share

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Brickability Group Stock Down 0.9 %

BRCK opened at GBX 53 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.15 million, a P/E ratio of 594.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 52.16 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.08).

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Brickability Group

(Get Free Report)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.