Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $203.50

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.99. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $216.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

