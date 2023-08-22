Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $18.55

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLocal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLO stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.