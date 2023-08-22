Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $38.25

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.