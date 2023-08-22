Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $38.25

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.35.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Foot Locker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.