Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $38.25

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.