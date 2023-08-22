Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $37.23

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.23.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

