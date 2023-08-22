byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Major Shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 184,000 Shares

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 184,000 shares of byNordic Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,963,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYNO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,720. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

