Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

CALT stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

