Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.92 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.92 billion and approximately $192.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.60 or 0.06310624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00028137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,091,964,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,055,077,401 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

