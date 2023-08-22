Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CJT shares. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CJT

Cargojet Trading Down 1.5 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$97.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$88.84 and a 12 month high of C$148.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.