Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CJT shares. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Cargojet stock opened at C$97.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$88.84 and a 12 month high of C$148.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

