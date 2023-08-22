Carl C. Icahn Sells 120,243 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $4,148,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,929,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 735,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 2,432,131 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 661,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $15,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after buying an additional 474,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

