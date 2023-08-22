Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

LMT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.64. The stock had a trading volume of 106,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,177. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.85.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

