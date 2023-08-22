Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $404.03 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,955,329,769 coins and its circulating supply is 11,265,387,962 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,953,277,980 with 11,263,454,582 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03528342 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,045,011.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

