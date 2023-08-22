CDbio (MCD) Trading 30% Lower Over Last Week

CDbio (MCD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002928 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CDbio has traded down 30% against the dollar. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $2.38 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.
CDbio Token Profile
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.
Buying and Selling CDbio
