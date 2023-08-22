Centurion Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.09 Million (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $31.96 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centurion has traded down 95.7% against the US dollar.

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.12889971 USD and is down -96.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $139.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

