Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Trading Down 14.3%

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 175,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 40,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Century Global Commodities Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Century Global Commodities

(Get Free Report)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Global Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Global Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.