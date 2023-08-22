Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 237.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Century Lithium Stock Performance
LCE remained flat at C$0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.38. Century Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.48.
Century Lithium Company Profile
