Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 237.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

LCE remained flat at C$0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.38. Century Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.48.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Century Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.