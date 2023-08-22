Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $299.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

