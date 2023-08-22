Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $486.67.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

