Coin98 (C98) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.34 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and $8.34 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003334 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,333,323 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

