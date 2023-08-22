Comparing Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) & vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Acurx Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.09 million ($1.13) -1.73 vTv Therapeutics $2.02 million 35.21 -$19.16 million ($0.24) -2.83

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than vTv Therapeutics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acurx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -183.90% -142.39% vTv Therapeutics N/A N/A -63.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acurx Pharmaceuticals beats vTv Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. It is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593; and license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

