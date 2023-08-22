Contrasting Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Edgio alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -34.60% -25.52% -12.55% Phreesia -53.89% -53.25% -41.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Edgio and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edgio and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 5 1 1 2.43 Phreesia 0 2 9 0 2.82

Edgio presently has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 234.46%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $38.08, indicating a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than Phreesia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edgio and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $338.60 million 0.47 -$136.52 million ($0.67) -1.06 Phreesia $280.91 million 5.07 -$176.15 million ($3.07) -8.64

Edgio has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edgio beats Phreesia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.