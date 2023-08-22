Contrasting Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) & Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evonik Industries and Starco Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.01 18.81 Starco Brands $7.81 million 10.20 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -17.00

Starco Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Evonik Industries. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evonik Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of Evonik Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Starco Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evonik Industries and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evonik Industries and Starco Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evonik Industries 1 3 2 0 2.17 Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evonik Industries presently has a consensus price target of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Evonik Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evonik Industries is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Summary

Evonik Industries beats Starco Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications. The Nutrition & Care segment offers amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, drug delivery, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products. The Smart Materials segment provides hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, activated nickel catalysts, precious metal powder catalysts, oil and fat hydrogenation catalysts, regeneration of desulfurization catalysts, amorphous polyalphaolefins, polybutadienes, polyester resins, thermoplastic and reactive methacrylate resins, PEEK, polyamide 12, organosilanes, chlorosilanes, fumed silicas, fumed metal oxides, and precipitated silicas for the automotive, paints, coatings, adhesives, construction, and various other sectors. The Performance Materials segment produces polymer materials and intermediates, including butene-1, DINP, isononanol, cyanuric chloride, alkoxides, and superabsorbent for rubber, plastics, and automotive industries. The Technology & Infrastructure segment provides site management, utilities and waste management, technical, process technology, engineering, and logistics services. It operates in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. Evonik Industries AG is a subsidiary of RAG-Stiftung.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

