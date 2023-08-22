Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Up 1.5%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 23,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

