Critical Analysis: Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) versus The Competition

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 349 1123 2336 91 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 343.66%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 116.00%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -104.17% -144.31% -24.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -0.87 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.28 billion $102.04 million 45.60

Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories competitors beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

