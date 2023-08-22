Critical Contrast: Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) & Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capstone Copper and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Copper 0 0 2 0 3.00 Freeport-McMoRan 1 8 3 0 2.17

Capstone Copper presently has a consensus price target of C$5.19, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $39.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Capstone Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Copper is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.4% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capstone Copper and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Copper N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 9.63% 9.45% 4.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Copper and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $22.78 billion 2.44 $3.47 billion $1.45 26.71

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Copper.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Capstone Copper on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico. In addition, the company owns interest in the Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile; and a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas. Capstone Copper Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

