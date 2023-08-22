Cronos Price Reaches $0.0516 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $6.57 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00038801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00028271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00013078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.