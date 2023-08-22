CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading Down 2%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €58.65 ($63.75) and last traded at €59.35 ($64.51). 67,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.55 ($65.82).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.31.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

