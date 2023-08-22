Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,977,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,580,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

