Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,428. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.