Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.83 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 770,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,454,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 127,003 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.19. 1,053,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,095. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

