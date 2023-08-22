Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.69. 1,544,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

