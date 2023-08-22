Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,859,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,353,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

