Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,362,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,234,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

