Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

