Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,251 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,300. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.