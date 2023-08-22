Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.77.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -364.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963,903 shares of company stock valued at $93,169,638 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

