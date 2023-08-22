DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.19 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $16,490.35 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.57097594 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16,975.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

