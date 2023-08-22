Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 131,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 46,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Decklar Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

