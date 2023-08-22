DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.42 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

