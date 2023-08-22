DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches Market Cap of $189.48 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DeFiChain has a market cap of $189.48 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,056,699,875 coins and its circulating supply is 739,029,156 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

