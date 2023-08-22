DEI (DEI) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $291.70 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00247957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014609 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

