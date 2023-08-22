Desjardins Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$14.00 Price Target

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$14.00 target price from research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

CPG stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 594,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,300. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.756135 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

