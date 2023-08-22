Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 125,616 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 125,616 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Union Pacific worth $347,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $221.75. 672,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

