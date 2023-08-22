Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,460 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Nasdaq worth $274,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654,518 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

