Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $45.28 Million Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,339 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.21% of First Advantage worth $45,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 719,491 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in First Advantage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Advantage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

First Advantage Stock Down 0.6 %

First Advantage stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares in the company, valued at $68,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

