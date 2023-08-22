DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.99 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.30 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 23.2 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $34.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.98. 15,327,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,652. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

