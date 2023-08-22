Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP David H. Sampsell Sells 4,000 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,344.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digi International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. 163,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,367. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Digi International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

