DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Sold by Octahedron Capital Management L.P.

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,000 shares during the quarter. DLocal makes up about 2.0% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLO. TheStreet upgraded shares of DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

DLocal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 654,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.