Drax Group plc (DRX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.20 on October 6th

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Drax Group Stock Up 0.5 %

DRX opened at GBX 560.16 ($7.15) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 765 ($9.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,807.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 578.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 602.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,200 ($15.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 862.60 ($11.01).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

