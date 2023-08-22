DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $18.57 Average PT from Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get DZS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DZS

DZS Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

DZSI opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20. DZS has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 552,866 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DZS by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 349,773 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,243,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 298,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 255,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DZS

(Get Free Report

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.